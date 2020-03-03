Cape & Islands Residents Head To the Polls Today

HYANNIS – Massachusetts residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the Massachusetts Presidential Primary.
In addition to the race for president, Cape & Islands voters will also be choosing members of their party’s state and town committees.
For the Democrats, John Reed is running unopposed for the Cape and Islands district and Brian Dunn is running unopposed for the Plymouth and Barnstable district.
For the Republicans, incumbent Fran Manzelli and challenger Adam Lange are running for state committeeman for the Cape and Islands district while incumbent Judy Crocker and challenger Andrea St. Germain battle for the state committeewoman seat.
Those in the Plymouth and Barnstable District, which includes Falmouth, Bourne, Sandwich, Plymouth, Kingston and Pembroke, will choose a nominee on the Democrat and Republican side for the March 31 special election to replace former State Senator Vinny deMacedo.
John Mahoney, Susan Moran, Stephen Michael Palmer, Becky Coletta and Thomas Moakley are vying for the Democrat nomination.
Jay McMahon and Jesse Brown are battling for the Republican nomination.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Below are the polling locations on the Cape:
BARNSTABLE
Precinct 1: Zion Union Church, Hyannis
Precinct 2: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Centerville
Precinct 3: Barnstable Adult Community Center, Hyannis
Precinct 4: Our Lady of Victory Church Hall, Centerville
Precinct 5: Osterville Fire Station
Precinct 6: Christ Chapel, Centerville
Precinct 7: Freedom Hall, Cotuit
Precincts 8, 9 & 13: Hyannis Youth & Community Center
Precincts 10 and 12: Seventh Day Adventist Community Building, Marstons Mills
Precinct 11: West Barnstable Community Building
YARMOUTH
Precinct 1: First Congregational Church of Yarmouth, Yarmouth Port
Precincts 2 & 4: Yarmouth Senior Center, West Yarmouth
Precinct 3: Town Hall Hearing Room, South Yarmouth
Precincts 5 & 6: Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors, West Yarmouth
Precinct 7: King’s Way Meeting House, Yarmouth Port
FALMOUTH
Precinct 1: Falmouth Town Hall
Precinct 2: John DeMello Senior Center
Precincts 3 & 6: Falmouth High School gymnasium
Precinct 4: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church lodge building, East Falmouth
Precinct 5: North Falmouth Congregational Church Hall, North Falmouth
Precinct 7: Waquoit Congregational Church Hall, East Falmouth
Precinct 8: Navigator Club, East Falmouth
Precinct 9: Jewish Congregation Community Center, East Falmouth
DENNIS
Precinct 1: Carleton Hall, Dennis
Precinct 2: Town Hall, Stone Hearing Room
Precinct 3: Dennis Public Library, Dennis Port
Precinct 4: West Dennis Grade School
Precinct 5: Dennis Police Department, South Dennis
BOURNE
Precincts 1 & 3: Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center, Buzzards Bay
Precinct 2: Fire Department, Sagamore
Precincts 4 & 7: Bourne Middle School gym
Precincts 5 & 6: St. John the Evangelist Parish Center, Pocasset
SANDWICH
Precincts 1 & 2: Henry T. Wing School
Precincts 3 & 4: Oak Ridge Elementary School
Precincts 5 & 6: Forestdale Elementary School
BREWSTER
Brewster Baptist Church
HARWICH
Harwich Community Center
MASHPEE
Quashnet School
PROVINCETOWN
Provincetown Town Hall
WELLFLEET
Wellfleet Senior Center
TRURO
Truro Community Center
CHATHAM
Chatham Community Center
EASTHAM
Eastham Town Hall
ORLEANS
Orleans Senior Center