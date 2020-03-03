Cape & Islands Residents Head To the Polls Today

HYANNIS – Massachusetts residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the Massachusetts Presidential Primary.

In addition to the race for president, Cape & Islands voters will also be choosing members of their party’s state and town committees.

For the Democrats, John Reed is running unopposed for the Cape and Islands district and Brian Dunn is running unopposed for the Plymouth and Barnstable district.

For the Republicans, incumbent Fran Manzelli and challenger Adam Lange are running for state committeeman for the Cape and Islands district while incumbent Judy Crocker and challenger Andrea St. Germain battle for the state committeewoman seat.

Those in the Plymouth and Barnstable District, which includes Falmouth, Bourne, Sandwich, Plymouth, Kingston and Pembroke, will choose a nominee on the Democrat and Republican side for the March 31 special election to replace former State Senator Vinny deMacedo.

John Mahoney, Susan Moran, Stephen Michael Palmer, Becky Coletta and Thomas Moakley are vying for the Democrat nomination.

Jay McMahon and Jesse Brown are battling for the Republican nomination.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Below are the polling locations on the Cape:

BARNSTABLE

Precinct 1: Zion Union Church, Hyannis

Precinct 2: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Centerville

Precinct 3: Barnstable Adult Community Center, Hyannis

Precinct 4: Our Lady of Victory Church Hall, Centerville

Precinct 5: Osterville Fire Station

Precinct 6: Christ Chapel, Centerville

Precinct 7: Freedom Hall, Cotuit

Precincts 8, 9 & 13: Hyannis Youth & Community Center

Precincts 10 and 12: Seventh Day Adventist Community Building, Marstons Mills

Precinct 11: West Barnstable Community Building

YARMOUTH

Precinct 1: First Congregational Church of Yarmouth, Yarmouth Port

Precincts 2 & 4: Yarmouth Senior Center, West Yarmouth

Precinct 3: Town Hall Hearing Room, South Yarmouth

Precincts 5 & 6: Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors, West Yarmouth

Precinct 7: King’s Way Meeting House, Yarmouth Port

FALMOUTH

Precinct 1: Falmouth Town Hall

Precinct 2: John DeMello Senior Center

Precincts 3 & 6: Falmouth High School gymnasium

Precinct 4: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church lodge building, East Falmouth

Precinct 5: North Falmouth Congregational Church Hall, North Falmouth

Precinct 7: Waquoit Congregational Church Hall, East Falmouth

Precinct 8: Navigator Club, East Falmouth

Precinct 9: Jewish Congregation Community Center, East Falmouth

DENNIS

Precinct 1: Carleton Hall, Dennis

Precinct 2: Town Hall, Stone Hearing Room

Precinct 3: Dennis Public Library, Dennis Port

Precinct 4: West Dennis Grade School

Precinct 5: Dennis Police Department, South Dennis

BOURNE

Precincts 1 & 3: Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center, Buzzards Bay

Precinct 2: Fire Department, Sagamore

Precincts 4 & 7: Bourne Middle School gym

Precincts 5 & 6: St. John the Evangelist Parish Center, Pocasset

SANDWICH

Precincts 1 & 2: Henry T. Wing School

Precincts 3 & 4: Oak Ridge Elementary School

Precincts 5 & 6: Forestdale Elementary School

BREWSTER

Brewster Baptist Church

HARWICH

Harwich Community Center

MASHPEE

Quashnet School

PROVINCETOWN

Provincetown Town Hall

WELLFLEET

Wellfleet Senior Center

TRURO

Truro Community Center

CHATHAM

Chatham Community Center

EASTHAM

Eastham Town Hall

ORLEANS

Orleans Senior Center