Cape and Islands See No Additional Virus Deaths

BOSTON-No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on the Cape and Islands on Monday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Both Barnstable County and Nantucket County saw two additional positive virus cases reported, which contributed to the 222 new cases reported statewide. A total of eight additional people died from the virus across Massachusetts, according to the latest report.

The DPH reported that Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are both treating a single person for COVID-19, as the statewide hospitalization rate sits at about 0.27%.

