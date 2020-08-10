Cape and Islands See No Deaths Due to COVID-19

BOSTON-The Cape and Islands had no additional coronavirus fatalities reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Monday.

Two positive virus cases were reported within Barnstable County, bringing the total number of cases reported on the Cape to 1,802. The Islands had no additional COVID-19 cases included in the latest report.

Both the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and three day average of virus deaths in Massachusetts have remained at 94% and 92%, respectively.

As the statewide hospitalization rate remains at roughly 0.31%, no patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital, according to the DPH.

