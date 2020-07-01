Cape and Islands See Small Increases in COVID-19 Cases

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Wednesday that there were minor increases of reported coronavirus cases on the Cape and Islands.

Four additional cases were reported within Barnstable County, bringing the total number of reported cases on the Cape to 1,542.

Dukes County saw an additional case reported along with two more reported within Nantucket County, bringing the total amount of cases reported in each county to 50 and 17 respectively.

One more person on the Cape died due to COVID-19, bringing the total amount of fatalities during the pandemic thus far within Barnstable County to 145.

No additional deaths were reported on the Islands Wednesday.

The seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests since April 15 is down 94%, while the three day average of coronavirus deaths in that same time frame has decreased 86%.

The DPH reported that the hospitalization rate across Massachusetts is at roughly 0.70%, while there are three people being treated at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital for COVID-19 currently.

