Drought Conditions Continue on Cape and Islands

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands are among multiple regions across Massachusetts that are still under a long-term drought.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs reported that the Cape’s status has been downgraded to a “significant drought,” joining the Islands area at Level 2.

Under a Level 2 drought, the state recommends that businesses and residents minimize their overall water use while following restrictions put forth by local officials.

Hard-surface washing should also be limited, while communities should create goals in order to restrict water usage.

To learn more, visit The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ website by clicking here.