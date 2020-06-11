Cape and Islands United Way Announces Community Impact Grants

CENTERVILLE – The Cape and Islands United Way recently announced a list of funded partners to receive community impact grants.

Traditionally the announcement would follow a celebration to honor the grant recipients and the work they are putting into the community in the categories of education, financial stability, health, and housing.

However, in response to COVID-19, the Cape and Islands United Way Board of Directors gave approval to shift most of the funds to address basic human needs in the categories of financial stability, and housing.

Within each of the focus areas, the awarded grants were based on the partnership and contribution to the overall community results that the United Way envisions.

By category, the 24 nonprofit partnerships and programs include:

Education

Cape Cod Children’s Place – Inclusive Preschool Learning

Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod – The Boys and Girls Club Education Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands – School-based Mentoring Program

Financial Stability

The Family Pantry of Cape Cod – Food to Encourage program

Nantucket Interfaith Council – Food, Fuel and Financial Assistance program

Falmouth Service Center – Fresh and Healthy Foods program

Cape Cod Council of Churches – Faith Family Kitchen

Cape Kid Meals – Cape Kid Meals

WE CAN – WE CAN Service Expansion

Health

Alzheimer Family Support Center of Cape Cod – Comprehensive Cape-wide Support Groups

Outer Cape Health Services – Substance Abuse Prevention, Screening and Recovery Services

Community Health Center of Cape Cod – Healthy Aging Initiatives

Behavioral Health Innovators – RecoveryBUILD Alternative Peer Support Group

Calmer Choice – Increasing Access to Calmer Choice

Housing

Independence House – Emergency Shelter for Domestic Violence Victims

Homeless Prevention Council – Comprehensive Case Management program

Duffy Health Center – In from the Streets program

Housing Assistance Corporation – Homelessness Emergency Financial Aid

Catholic Social Services – Housing Navigator program

Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard – Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard

Boys and Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard – After School Program

Island Grown Initiative – Increasing Healthy Food Access on Martha’s Vineyard

Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard – Caregiver Respite Program

Sassafras Earth Education – Summer Programming

In addition to the Community Impact Grants, the Cape and Islands United Way has also distributed close to $100,000 to more than 20 local nonprofits from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and continued their “Mobilizing Volunteers Micro Grant Program” which invests dollars in volunteer-led community projects.

The Cape and Islands United Way, through “Women United”, funded both a Cape Cod Community College scholarship and an additional $5,000 to the college’s Student Emergency Fund.

So far the United Way has distributed approximately $500,000 back into the community.

“As you can imagine, making decisions for this year’s funding was particularly challenging,” said Mark Skala, President and CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way.

“We count on our community partners to make lasting change happen on the Cape .and we are proud to be able to support the important work they do.”

For more information on the Cape and Islands United Way, click here.