Cape and Islands United Way Providing Grants to Local Nonprofits

CENTERVILLE – The Cape and Islands United Way’s Community Response Fund has distributed grants to 19 local nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Response Fund, a new addition to the United Ways platform of fund distributions, came to fruition during a critical part of the public health crisis.

While the United Way grants process would typically take months to complete, the response from the community has made it possible for the organization to support local nonprofits serving Cape Cod’s basic human needs.

Organizations recently funded include the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center, Calmer Choice, Cape Cod Council of Churches, Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, Cape Kids Meals, CapeAbilities, Catholic Social Services, CHAMP Homes, Duffy Health Center, Falmouth Service Center, First Baptist Church of Hyannis, Health Imperatives, Housing Assistance Corporation, Island Food Pantry, Island Grown Initiative, Lower Cape Outreach, Nantucket Interfaith Council, WE CAN, and YMCA Cape Cod.

“The support is helping us make valuable connections with socially isolated seniors and caregivers,” said Melanie Braverman, co-founder of the Alzheimer’s Family Support Center.

“I can’t tell you what it means to us to have them in our corner.”

“Our staff and residents are truly grateful for this support – it makes a real difference for our most vulnerable clients,” said Shawna Moos, Director of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives at Housing Assistance Corporation.

The Cape and Islands United Way is continuing to raise money for the Community Response Fund.

To make a donation or to apply for funds, click here.