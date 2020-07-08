Cape Cod Businesses Proceed Into Phase 3

HYANNIS – Cape Cod business owners are continuing to operate for the summer season as the third phase of Massachusetts’ reopening plan is underway.

Phase 3 allowed for the reopening of places such as fitness centers, movie theaters, and museums.

Coming off a positive Independence Day weekend that saw an uptick in visitors, Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross said that the new guidelines are a step in the right direction.

“It’s not going to be perfect because there’s a lot of constraints,” Northcross added, “but at least there’s a new set of activities and organizations that can start operations again.”

Northcross explained that people feel comfortable traveling within the state, specifically to the Cape.

Outdoor activities such as beach visits and boating have been popular, which contrasts with the fact that primarily indoor establishments were included in the third phase of reopening.

“That’s essentially what’s now been able to start, which is positive for our economy. It’s positive for our way of life, but the customer is still showing some reluctance,” she said.

Northcross said that consumer confidence could potentially grow more and more in the coming weeks.

Museums being given approval to reopen, Northcross said, is a huge positive due to the fact that those establishments rely heavily on visitors.

Northcross is still confident that while the circumstances are different, Cape Cod can still have a strong summer.

With that, however, she urges residents and visitors alike to keep up with coronavirus prevention measures such as wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing.

She pointed to positive trends in health numbers across the Cape and hopes that the progress made can continue.

As the summer continues, Northcross also anticipates businesses being able to maintain flexibility and innovation that has been vital throughout the pandemic.

Drive-in movie theaters, for example, were praised by Northcross for their ability to hold different events other than movie screenings in recent months, such as high school graduation ceremonies.