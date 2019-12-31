Cape Cab Offering Free Rides on New Year’s Eve

ORLEANS – Cape Cab will be offering free rides in and between any location in Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, and Orleans on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

Call 508 – TAXICAB [508 829 4222] and mention “safe ride” to request a ride, reservations are encouraged.

Additionally, for safe riders looking to go from Provincetown to any location between South Truro and Orleans, the “Funk Bus-Cape Cod Party Bus” will offer free walk on safe rides right to your destination, similar to a taxi cab.

To partake in the party bus, arrive in front of Provincetown Town Hall 5 to 10 minutes before 12:15 a.m. or 2:15 a.m.

To reserve a spot on either party bus, call 508 – TAXICAB.

Cape Cab will also be offering 10 percent off any ride from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. before the free ride program begins.

To receive the 10 percent discount, call 508 – TAXICAB and mention “safe ride”.

For further information, visit Capecabtaxi.com.