Cape Chamber, Bus Association Hold Virtual Meeting

CENTERVILLE-The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, along with the American Bus Association (ABA), held a virtual town hall meeting recently regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

CEO of the chamber Wendy Northcross was joined by President and CEO of the ABA Peter Pantuso to provide thoughts on COVID-19’s outbreak and its impact on the country, an outlook for the rest of the year, and more.

Northcross explained that operations are still ongoing despite the pandemic, and that there are no signs of their work stopping anytime soon.

“We’re doing all that we can to provide you support, good factual information, timely business guidance, and leadership when you need it the most,” Northcross said.

Pantuso explained that a wide majority of the bus industry has been temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said that the association has been working with government officials, along with businesses and members of the public, to help the bus industry.

“If the industry doesn’t survive, there’s nobody to take people on trips and nobody to bring them to the Cape; there’s no jobs to come back to,” Pantuso said.

“We need to keep the industry alive and get them some support.”

Pantuso went on to say that the ABA has reached out to governors across the nation to urge members of Congress to include the bus industry in future rounds of federal aid.

Northcross said that the chamber is looking for public feedback for future meetings and forums during the pandemic and beyond.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce’s website by clicking here, or the ABA’s website by clicking here.