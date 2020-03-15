You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cinema Provides Updated Schedule Amid Coronavirus

Cape Cinema Provides Updated Schedule Amid Coronavirus

March 15, 2020

DENNIS-The Cape Cinema has recently provided an update on their upcoming events in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheduled showing of “The Flying Dutchman” from the Metropolitan Opera and the DeVotchKa event that was set for the start of April have both been cancelled.

Besides those two events, however, all other scheduled showtimes and events will be proceeding as planned at the cinema.

“Tosca” will have a secondary showing on April 26th at noon.

The Cape Cinema stressed that the health and safety of attendees and employees are their top priority, and have advised guests to practice good hygienic habits. Hands should be washed with soap and warm water and people should avoid touching their faces. Hand sanitizer has been made available at the cinema’s lobby, and attendees are encouraged to spread out within the theater’s seats.

Those who feel sick should not go to the cinema. If you have bought tickets and cannot make a showing due to illness or potential illness, call the box office at 508-385-5644 prior to your showtime.

