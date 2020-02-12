Cape Cod 5 Awards $40K in Mini-Grants to Local Teachers

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 supported more than 100 local teachers last week with educational mini-grants.

The bank presented 87 grants totaling nearly $40,000 to 110 teachers from 46 local schools to fund educational projects they have developed.

The projects cover a wide range of subject areas, including virtual reality, civic engagement and diplomacy, social emotional learning, marine engineering, computer science, coding and robotics.

An estimated 24,000 students will be impacted through the projects.

Since the inception of the Educational Mini-Grants Program in 2000, Cape Cod 5 has awarded 1,166 grants totaling $454,153.

“We are proud to support our dedicated local educators who continue to use innovation and dedication to bridge the gap between what our future leaders are taught in the classroom and what they will experience in the real world,” said Dorothy Savarese, the chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5.

“In order for our society and communities to thrive during a time of change, individuals need critical thinking skills that are establishing through educational projects like these. This is why Cape Cod 5 has identified Education and Enrichment as an important area of focus where we hope to continue making an impact in our communities.”

At the celebration Wednesday, February 5 at the bank’s new Hyannis headquarters, Savarese announced 20 additional grants right on the spot through a random drawing to recognize the 20th anniversary of the program.