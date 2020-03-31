Cape Cod 5 Commits $500,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 has announced a commitment of $500,000 in philanthropic support to assist those affected by COVID-19 on Cape Cod, the Islands, and Southeastern Massachusetts.

The commitment is part of a multi-layered approach that the bank is employing to assist its customers, , community, and employees during the coronavirus crisis.

The money will go towards local relief efforts, with half being disbursed immediately to local organizations.

Twelve local food pantries will receive $125,000, the Needy Fund’s Cape and Island’s Major Crisis Relief Fund will receive $50,000, the Community Foundation for Nantucket will receive $25,000, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will receive $25,000, and $25,000 will go to South Shore Community Action Council.

“At Cape Cod 5, we recognize the extraordinary nature of this pandemic, and the challenges and hardships it has caused for so many in our region,” said Dorothy Savarese, Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5 in a statement.

“As a local business and corporate citizen, we are committed to assisting our neighbors in any way we can – and we challenge others to do the same. These initial philanthropic donations, as well as our community banking initiatives, are intended to help alleviate some of the most emergent and pressing issues facing members of our communities during this time.”