Cape Cod 5 Named a Top U.S. Banking Employer

HYANNIS – The publication American Banker has named The Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank as one of the best banks to work for in the nation.

Cape Cod 5 came in at number 13 on the list. This marks the fourth time that the bank has been recognized with the honor since it was established in 2013.

The publication praised Cape Cod 5 for their commitment to the education of employees, including their tuition assistance programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees as well as a repayment program for student loans.

The entire list can be found by clicking here.