Cape Cod 5 to Match Up to $125,000 For Local Healthcare Systems

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 has announced that it will match up to $100,000 in community support for seven local healthcare organizations.

The match is part of a larger commitment of $500,000 in philanthropic support to assist those affected by COVID-19 on Cape Cod, the Islands and in Southeastern Massachusetts announced last week.

The organizations that are being supported include: Cape Cod Healthcare, Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Outer Cape Health Services, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth, and Southcoast Tobey Hospital.

In addition to the community challenge, there will be a $25,000 match for employees on top of the bank’s annual employee donation match program, which was instituted two years ago.

“Doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers are putting themselves on the front lines of this pandemic in order to protect our communities,” said Cape Cod 5 CEO Dorothy Savarese.

“There is urgent need for financial support of their efforts, and we are challenging all those in the community who are able to give, to consider doing so. Together, we can provide much needed assistance as hospitals and healthcare centers prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.”

To find out more about Cape Cod 5’s Healthcare Support Match Challenge, and to participate so that your donations are matched, go to capecodfive.com/supporthealthcare.

For more information from Cape Cod 5, including ways to protect yourself from scams and fraud schemes surrounding COVID-19, visit capecodfive.com/coronavirus.