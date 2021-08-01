You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award

Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award

August 1, 2021

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank President and CEO Dorothy Savarese.

HYANNIS – This year’s Woman of Impact Award given by Women United of the Cape and Islands United Way will be going to Cape Cod 5 Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese.

Savarese is well-known for her community involvement and philanthropic efforts.

She has served as fundraising ambassador for the Oysters and Champagne Gala in Harwich, president of the Federal Reserve Board’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, and as a board member of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative among other positions.

In her capacity as Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5 and the Cape Cod 5 Foundation, she has overseen charitable contributions of more than $1 million in each of the past 7 years to impactful organizations in the region.

The award will be presented by the first inaugural recipient, Doreen Bilezikian at the Power of the Purse Gala in September.

The organization gives out the award on an annual basis to female leaders in the community who make positive impacts.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Maura MacDonald

Maura recently graduated college with a degree in political science and a passion for all things media. She also enjoys writing when not in the NewsCenter, working on projects such as her novel and music, and spending time with her dog.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 