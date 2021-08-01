Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award

HYANNIS – This year’s Woman of Impact Award given by Women United of the Cape and Islands United Way will be going to Cape Cod 5 Chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese.

Savarese is well-known for her community involvement and philanthropic efforts.

She has served as fundraising ambassador for the Oysters and Champagne Gala in Harwich, president of the Federal Reserve Board’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council, and as a board member of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative among other positions.

In her capacity as Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5 and the Cape Cod 5 Foundation, she has overseen charitable contributions of more than $1 million in each of the past 7 years to impactful organizations in the region.

The award will be presented by the first inaugural recipient, Doreen Bilezikian at the Power of the Purse Gala in September.

The organization gives out the award on an annual basis to female leaders in the community who make positive impacts.