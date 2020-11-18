Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund Approves New Rules

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund Management Board has approved new regulations that govern the way in which funds are awarded to eligible member communities developing wastewater and water quality projects.

Projects eligible for funding include innovative strategies and alternative septic system technologies, the completion and update of water quality and wastewater management plans, the construction of sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants, and the implementation of drainage improvements and water treatment programs to improve water quality in fresh water ponds and marine resources.

Member communities must go through the State Revolving Fund program to receive funds, said the CCIWPF.

“Securing funding for critical wastewater projects is often a challenge for our Cape Cod towns,” said Kristy Senatori, Cape Cod Commission Executive Director.

“When you consider the region’s diverse needs and the wide range of potential future projects, unanimous support is a real achievement and shows how important wastewater and water quality is on Cape Cod.”

The CCIWPF was established in 2018 to help the Cape Cod and Islands pay for wastewater infrastructure and water quality improvement projects.