Cape Cod And Islands Water Protection Fund Awards First Round Of Grants

BARNSTABLE – The Cape and Islands Water Protection Fund Management Board has recently voted to award its first set of subsidies of over $71 million for projects happening in towns around Cape Cod.

To be eligible for funding, projects had to include innovative strategies and alternative septic system technologies, water quality and wastewater management planning, the construction of sewer collection systems and wastewater treatment plants, and the implementations of drainage improvements and water treatment programs to improve water quality.

Just under $24 million will be awarded to fund qualified projects listed on the 2018 and 2019 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plans in Chatham, Harwich, Bourne, and Orleans.

About $30 Million will be awarded in projects in Falmouth, Mashpee, Barnstable, and Chatham listed on the 2018 and 2019 Clean Water State Revolving Fund Intended Use Plans which do not yet have executed Project regulatory agreements.

The board also voted to award over 16 million in grants to eligible projects in Barnstable, Chatham, Falmouth and Provincetown for pre-existing debt.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter