Cape Cod Association Opens Applications for Scholarships

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Applications for scholarships offered by the Cape Cod Association are now being accepted.

Graduating high school seniors and college students from Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket pursuing higher education are eligible to apply for scholarships.

The CCA provides funding for those attending two and four-year colleges and universities across the country, as well as technical schools and community colleges.

Graduate education scholarships are not offered by the CCA.

Aspects such as academic track record, financial need, and extracurricular activities are considered by the association.

Last year, 334 local students were given a total of $464,000 in scholarships from the CCA. Over $4 million have been given in CCA scholarships over the last decade.

Applications are completely entirely online at www.capecodassoc.org. The deadline for previous applicants is March 15 at midnight, while first time applicants must apply by April 1 at midnight.

Email info@capecodassoc.org with any questions.