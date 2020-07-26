Cape Cod Bay Challenge Goes Virtual

BOSTON – The Cape Cod Bay Challenge, the oldest stand up paddle boarding event on Cape Cod is returning for its 13th year in a virtual format.

Challengers will complete the challenge on their own time from various locations between August 1st and August 8th

“We are committed to maintaining the spirit of the CCBC this year in a unique way,” said co-founder Bob Babcock

The Challenge benefits Christopher’s Haven which helps pediatric cancer patients find low-cost housing while receiving treatments away from their homes at Boston Hospitals.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Christopher’s haven.

“It’s immeasurable what Bob, Mike, and their team at Cape Cod Bay Challenge have done to support us for over a decade,” said Christopher’s Haven Executive Director Joyce Duvall.

To celebrate the participant’s accomplishments there will be a socially distant dinner on August 8th at the Levitate Backyard/ Rexicana Surf Cantina in Marshfield.