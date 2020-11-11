Cape Cod Blue Economy Project Aims to Diversify Economy

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce recently held a presentation at the NetZero 2020 Conference on the progress of the Cape Cod Blue Economy Project, an effort to leverage the coastal location of the Cape for economic productivity.

A blue economy would center more on resources made available by Cape Cod’s proximity to water, such its coasts, the open ocean, and numerous wetlands across the region.

The economy would include more focus on industries like fishing, offshore wind generation, and possibly ocean farming.

Project Manager Leslie-Ann McGee said that the Cape has had a number of different economies throughout its history, including that of the original native people and the production economy of the 18th century, as well as the most recent tourism economy that the Cape has come to rely on.

“For the last 100 years, we’ve been focusing on growth in the Cape region on tourist-related activities. We feel that the time has been right for a while now to transition to diversification of our economy, and we believe that focus should be on blue, or the water-based economy,” said McGee.

McGee said that diversifying the economy would help increase productivity in the region as well as help solve a number of local problems.

Technology that the Cape Cod Blue Economy Project is developing would help deal with wastewater pollution and specifically septic tanks, cutting down on nitrate and phosphate pollution in the local water sources.

McGee said that there are 125,000 septic tanks on Cape Cod, making up more than 20% of all tanks in Massachusetts.

“We believe, intrinsically, that the environment is our economy. Without a healthy environment, we wouldn’t necessarily have a healthy economy,” said McGee.

McGee said that the project is also focusing efforts on developments in marine science and technology, alternate wastewater technology, coastal resiliency and potential ocean farming.

The project is also making plans and is ready to support alternative energy like solar power.

McGee stressed the importance of reinforcing regional identity and ensuring people know that career choices are abundant on Cape in a blue economy.

She said that the project intends to introduce high school students to future careers in a blue economy and water as a part of everyday life.

The project regularly performs student perceptions and intentions surveys to gauge grades 6 to 9 students if they understand their career options in a blue economy.

Cape Cod Blue Economy Project is working with the federal government on establishing a proof of concept technology center, as well as develop STEM partnerships with the Cape Cod Stem Network and Cape Cod Community College to create more options for students going forward.

They are also preparing Expedition Blue, a network of trails around the region where residents can see the blue economy in action at different industrial areas all around Cape Cod.