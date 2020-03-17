Cape Cod Cancellations and Updates

With many events on the Cape cancelled and restaurants moving to drive-thru or pick-up service only, we’ve started a list of all locations that have altered either meetings or their normal schedule.
Our Cape Cod Closings page has a list of school closings, church and library closings and beyond.
- Due to the closure of the Harwich Community Center, and the state ban on gatherings, the Bird Nest Box Monitoring meeting scheduled for March 23rd has been cancelled.
- Masshire Cape and Islands Career Center and Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and Islands will be closed to walk-in traffic.
- A Baby Center is effectively “closed” to the public through April 7, pending further notice.
- Covenant to Care will work remotely. No face to face meetings with liaisons or foster families or DCF/MENTOR until at least April 7.
- Faith Family Kitchen will continue to provide nutritious dinners on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in a “To Go” format.
- Hands of Hope Food Pantry in Harwich will continue distributing a single prepackaged bag of groceries during regular hours of operation.
- Youth StreetReach will not be meeting at either the March or April dates.
- Figawi in late May is canceled.
- All public Masses and other liturgical services in the Diocese of Fall River are suspended.
- The Herring Count meeting scheduled for March 17th has been cancelled, due to the closure of the Harwich Community Center and the state ban on gatherings.
- The Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod will be closed for the next 3 weeks.
- Mayflower Sails 2020 is postponed.
- All Harwich Municipal Buildings are closed to the general public.
- The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum will reopen on April 1 (subject to change.)
- The Annual Flower Power party, scheduled for Friday, April 24th at the Whaling Museum has been canceled.
- The Falmouth Chamber has postponed the Annual Award Dinner to honor their 2020 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Brenda Swain.
- The Orleans Gift House is closed.
- The Cape Cod Technology Council Winter Social scheduled for March 19th and April First Friday on April 3 are both canceled.
- The Provincetown Water and Sewer Board Meeting scheduled for March 19th is cancelled.
- Wareham Police are asking the public to not enter the front lobby of the police station unless you have an emergency or an appointment. If you need to file a report or speak to an officer please utilize your cell phone from your vehicle by calling 508-295-1212.