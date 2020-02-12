Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Sends 1,200 Care Packages to Soldiers

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Cares For The Troops sent 1,200 care packages to men and women fighting overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq during their annual Christmas Care Package Event late last year.

Teams of volunteers gathered at Cape Gun Works in Hyannis to put the packages together, which included items like toiletries such as men’s deodorant, hand lotions, and shower/body wash, and snack foods and beverages such as beef jerky, coffee singles, and Girl Scout cookies.

The packages also included cards and letters from the volunteers thanking service members, a handmade Christmas stocking, and drawings from kids across Barnstable County.

“To see everybody pull together, doesn’t matter what they believe in, doesn’t matter where they are from, all that matters is that they want to support our troops especially at Christmas,” said Michelle DeSilva of Cape Cod Cares For The Troops.

“We send care packages every week but to send 1,200 in one day and see so many people work together really makes me proud, it makes me proud of the Cape, it makes me proud of the people here, and it’s a really awesome experience.”

Cape Cod Cares For The Troops lost their original location for the Christmas Care Package Event, however many business and organizations around the region offered to host the collection drive.

Cape Gun Works was chosen because their basement was big enough to host the hundreds of people who showed up for the event.

The organization began when DeSilva’s son Dylan and his Boy Scout troop sent a care package to a solider in Iraq when he was 12 years old.

When the solider returned home, he met and thanked the troop for the package and this inspired Dylan to continued sending supplies oversees.

“I thought it was a great project for all four of my kids to get involved with it, they all put together six care packages and that was going to be the end of it,” DeSilva said.

“Then the letters started coming back about how much the packages were need so Dylan decided to keep going, we started to fundraise, he came up with the organization and from there it just took off.”

Since Cape Cod Cares For The Troops was founded, over 37,000 care packages have been sent to troops overseas.

One obstacle the organization faces is shipping costs of the Care Packages as it cost roughly $19-$20 per box.

“The hard part is raising the funds for the shipping because it’s almost $19-20 per box so it’s a lot of money we have to raise for shipping,” said DeSilva.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Cape Cod Cares For The Troops or donating money or supplies, visit Capecod4thetroops.com.