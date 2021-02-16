Cape Cod Chamber Hosts Annual Tourism Forum Virtually

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce recently hosted their annual forum on the travel and tourism industry in the region.

The presentation was hosted in a virtual format this year in order to ensure public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Keiko Orrall was one of the guests who spoke at the presentation, providing an overview of tourism across the state.

“Throughout COVID, we have been changing our focus, it’s more like making our Massachusetts residents aware of the great state that we live in and encouraging folks to be tourists in their own backyard,” said Orrall.

The Office launched a new campaign—My Local MA—in September of last year in order to urge residents to eat, shop and visit local in order to support small businesses.

She said that the campaign has since hit over 105 million impressions.

“For the past eleven months we have been in our homes, on our couches, on our phones, and it’s very easy to do things online. We’re just asking people to pause and think. To think if you can make that purchase, if you can do it locally. If you can think about taking your vacation or weekend in-state, that’s what we’re asking people to do and give people a good reason to choose local,” said Orral.

She also encouraged businesses apply to be featured on the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism’s website.