Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Moves to Virtual Format

EASTHAM – The Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival has announced that it is changing its 2020 season into a three-part virtual experience.

All in-person performances were cancelled for the season in order to best serve the safety and welfare of the performing artists, staff and audiences, according to the Festival.

This year marks the Festival’s 41st season, programmed and presented by Artistic Directors Jon Nakamatsu and Jon Manasse and Executive Director Elaine Lipton.

“This year, more than ever, we hope music lovers everywhere will join us from the safety of their homes to once again celebrate the beauty of chamber music,” wrote Jon Nakamatsu, CCCMF Co-Artistic Director, in a statement.

“Although a virtual season looks much different than prior years, we still look forward to celebrating with our audiences and growing them in the online arena.”

The virtual season will feature Artistic Directors Manasse and Nakamatsu curating a three-hour audio program including archived performances spanning the forty year history of the Festival.

The programs will be streamed on the CCCMF’s website each of the first three Tuesdays in August, during each of the weeks the season is usually held.

Manasse and Nakamatsu will also create video events featuring guest musicians, which will stream for free during the usual season, as well as some recordings that will be released at a later date.

“These challenging times also present new opportunities, in that we are navigating a new way for us to share world-quality chamber music with world-wide audiences,” said Manasse in a statement.

“We are excited about the potential of the quality and reach of this new virtual celebration.”

Executive Director Elaine Lipton said that the fall in revenue this season due the loss of ticket sales is a difficult challenge for the Festival.

“Ticket sales alone cannot cover anywhere near our operating budget,” said Lipton in a statement.

“With no ticket revenue at all this season, we are hopeful that our dedicated fans will understand that their financial participation is essential to our organization’s continued success.”

The Festival plans to resume in-person performances in 2021.