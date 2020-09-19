Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Elects Airline Executive As New Board Chair

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce hosted its 98th annual meeting virtually this week, at which directors were elected.

Immediately after the meeting, the newly composed board elected its officers for the coming year.

Elected as board chairwoman for 2020/2021 was Linda Markham, President of Cape Air.

Officers elected include Janet Feeney of DePaola, Begg & Associates as Vice Chair; Lisa Oliver, President & CEO of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod as Treasurer; and David Troutman of Scargo Café as Clerk.

Robert “Bert” Talerman, co-President of Cape Cod Five, will serve as immediate past chair.

Pillar Chairs elected include Anne Scott-Putney, President & CEO of Heritage Museums & Gardens to lead the Destination Marketing/CVB pillar; Paulo Paraguay, owner of the Kandy Korner to lead the Membership Services pillar; and Eugene Curry, Esq. as the Sustainable Economic Development pillar chair.

Markham, who has 18 years of financial, operational, planning & human resources leadership experience with Cape Air/Nantucket Airlines, steps into the board chair role at a pivotal time for the Chamber, in the midst of the coronavirus impacts on all facets of life.

“The past few months have been incredibly difficult for businesses on Cape Cod, and the work of the Chamber during these disruptive times is as important as ever,” said Markham.

“As the incoming chair of the Board, I look forward to continuing my work with the Chamber to promote and protect all Cape Cod has to offer our residents and visitors.”

Also elected were new and renewing director seats.

Paul Niedzwiecki, PZH Consulting was elected to fill an unexpired term ending in 2021.

Members elected for a three-year term expiring in 2023 were Lindsay Cole of Cape Associates and Dr. Arlene Rodriquez of Cape Cod Community College.

Members elected for a second three-year term expiring in 2023 were Jan Aggerbeck of Cape Cod Coffee, Carol Edmondson of Cape Cod Village Realty, Robbin Orbison of CapeSpace, Ryan O’Loughlin of The Davenport Companies and Anne Scott-Putney of Heritage Museums & Gardens.

“We have had a historic year in terms of rapid change,” said Wendy Northcross, Chamber CEO. “but along with change comes opportunity, which we are prepared to pursue with vigor and strong business leadership.”

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization whose mission is to strengthen and promote the regional economic vitality, cultural richness, environmental sensitivity, and social needs of Cape Cod.