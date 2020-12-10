Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Praises Businesses Amid Pandemic

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Wendy Northcross recently praised the region’s businesses for their handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As testing capacity increases across the Cape and vaccines begin to roll out for priority groups, Northcross said that businesses will be better able to remain safe for consumers.

“The biggest challenge is balancing that financial health with public health, and the way we do that is to continue to remain vigilant. The way we do that is for people to get good, well-vetted information. You have to look at the source of your information,” said Northcross.

Northcross said that while businesses are doing well in curbing the spread of COVID-19, most of the virus transmissions are being traced to private settings, and that the community needs to be wary about practicing safety guidelines.

She said that rising coronavirus case numbers add to an already difficult time of the year for the region.

“All of the Cape Codders, we know how winter is a challenge in good times, never mind when we have this public health dynamic,” said Northcross.

She stressed the importance of residents going to Barnstable County official websites to find the resources they need to practice proper safety measures.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is also providing updates and information for businesses on their website, as well.

“As long as we do the right thing, we should be able to continue that very delicate balance between our financial health and public health,” said Northcross.