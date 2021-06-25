You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Supporting Mashpee Commons Expansion

June 25, 2021

Mashpee Commons

MASHPEE – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce said they strongly support the proposed expansion of the Mashpee Commons in a letter to the Mashpee Board of Selectmen and planning board. 

The chamber praised the overall design of Mashpee Commons, saying that it has provided business opportunities for hundreds of local, independent retailers.

As the Cape continues to wrestle with unaffordable housing made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber said that the expansion project will provide significant affordable and workforce housing stock for the region over a 25-year period.

“And it’s being done the right way: in accordance with the Community Activity Center place type identified by the Cape Cod Commission in its 2018 Regional Policy Plan.

CACs allow for denser mixed-use residential and commercial development, creating walkable communities reminiscent of traditional Cape Cod village centers.

The chamber also praised Mashpee Commons stewardship of the local environment and its devotion to sustainability.

“We at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce urge swift approval of the expansion project by all local and regional regulatory boards, and, ultimately, the town’s voters,” the organization said in a statement.

