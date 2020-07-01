Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Working to Help Cape Cod Reopen

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has been working alongside the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force and Massachusetts officials as the state continues to reopen.

“We’ve worked really hard to make sure that the state’s advisory board to Governor Charlie Baker understood the nuances to our regional economy,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO and Cape Cod Reopening Task Force member Wendy Northcross.

“We presented to them the case for why Cape Cod’s economy is so dependent on the seasonal tourism influx that we needed to have that happen. Maybe not the same degree and maybe not the same percentage of people but they needed to understand how people make a living here.”

Northcross was appointed to a special state wide sub-group on tourism.

“That’s been a great asset,” she said.

“We’ve been able to go to our partners and our members in the industries and saying ‘alright what do you think you can do that would open you safely and keep your workforce safe, your customers safe, and get you back open’ and that has been a great resource for the state.”

She noted that the Cape was fortunate that virus struck at a manageable time and not during the peak summer season.

The chamber has convened 20 sub sector groups that they have continued to talk to throughout the pandemic.

“This was right from the beginning from the onset of shut down and what were the implications of that, PPE, loans, navigating letting staff go, bringing them back on board, and trying to help them to find solutions,” said Chair of the Cape Cod Chamber Recovery Task Force and Member of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Kevin Howard.

“I think we’ve worked really hard with all of our business community as well as with state officials to try to find that balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.”

The Chamber has also worked with the state to allow for business to get creative, specifically in the restaurant sector.

Through easing of alcohol sale restrictions, many local resultants can now provide curb side food pick up that include alcoholic beverages.

Restaurants have also been able to block off areas of parking lots and streets to provide for outdoor dining.

“I’ve seen an awful lot of creativity and innovation and people are really learning to adapt,” said Northcross.

“I’m actually hoping that some of the stuff sticks well beyond having a vaccine and that we have these fun things that we can offer up every summer especially the outdoor activities.”

Tourism trends also continue show positive signs in the area as there has been an uptick in hotel bookings and short term rentals.

“We’ve heard from larger resorts and hotels and accommodation members who have said they are now booking thousands of room nights,” said Northcross.

“They are short term stays for the most part and they are primarily in June, July, and August. That is good news.”

Though the chamber has provided resources and services to area businesses throughout the pandemic, they also understand the frustration some have felt.

“I have to respect the frustration of our constituents in the business community because they are just seeing their life savings wash away and seeing their entire livelihoods greatly endangered,” said Northcross.

For more information on the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, click here.