Cape Cod Chamber to Host Virtual Ransomware Webinar

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce and the North Gross Group (NGC) will be hosting a webinar on Ransomware and Malware later this month.

The webinar, titled “Ransomware & Malware – 5 Things Every Cape Business Should Do,” will be held on Friday June 25th starting at 1:30 PM.

Ransomware and other malware attacks have been on the increase over the past year.

As areas open and travel is returning to normal, the threat continues to increase. Industries such as hospitality and tourism have had relatively limited exposure in the past, but are now becoming an area of focus for the criminal activity.

The session will explore trends in ransomware and malware attacks, specifically reviewing recent cases in hospitality and tourism.

Earlier this month, the Steamship Authority was a victim of ransomware that impacted several services.

For more information on the webinar and to register, visit the registration page for the event.