Cape Cod Children’s Museum Ends Partnership with Hot Dog Seller

MASHPEE – A popular hot dog stand in Mashpee is seeking a new location before reopening in the spring.

Frank’s Franks has spent the last 13 years serving customers in the parking lot of the Cape Cod Children’s Museum on Great Neck Road South.

But owner and operator Frank Ahern said he was told last month by the museum’s executive director, Lisa Bates, that he would not be welcomed back in the spring due to safety concerns and liability issues.

Ahern said he will start searching for a new spot after the holidays.

“First of all, I will try and find a location nearby. I’ve got all winter to do it. I usually don’t open up until April anyway,” Ahern said. “I’ll find something nearby.”

Ahern said he has a few possible locations in mind.

“I’m going to miss some of the customers, my regular customers who travel down that road to the beach and also to New Seabury, and all of the workers,” Ahern said. “I really became friends with quite a few of them.”

He said if he finds a spot close enough he believes he will keep a lot of the same customers.

Ahern said it will be bittersweet to leave the museum.

“I will miss the location and I will certainly miss the people inside,” he said. “The staff inside are absolutely terrific.”

Ahern said there was never any problems with the hot dog cart or its customers.

“Everybody got along great. I never had to call the police for anything. There was no trouble on my end,” Ahern said.

Ahern said the customers, which included many laborers and landscapers, were friendly and would grab a quick bite before leaving.

“And the children’s museum people were happy when the kids got hungry when they were inside playing and they could come out and get something to eat and then continue playing in the afternoon” he said. “It really worked out well for a lot of people.”

A petition at change.org to keep the hot dog stand at the museum was started by Ahern’s daughter, Jennifer Gladkowski, and has been backed by more than 3,200 people.

Ahern said he is overwhelmed by the support he has received.

“It feels great to have so many supporters,” he said. “The petition is over 3,000 and I have gotten so many comments. My phone has absolutely been blowing up with support from the community.”

The museum has always been a special place for Ahern and his family. He has supported the museum by donating time and money.

Ahern has worked to help improve and maintain the building and grounds, including painting, renovating the kitchen with the purchase of a new stove, and lawn care.

He also served as a board member of the museum for three years.

“We grew up going to the museum and now his grandchildren play at the children’s museum,” Gladkowski said, in the petition post. “Our friends and family bring their children and grandchildren to the museum on recommendations from us.”

Ahern opened the stand after retiring. He had the idea after attending a concert with his wife and said he would like to sell a hot dog to all the people who were in attendance.

He came up with the name, purchased the cart and received permits from the town.

When looking for locations, he first thought of the VFW on Route 28, but it was just over the line in Cotuit. He then went to Botello Home Center, but the person he needed to talk to was on vacation.

He then stopped at the children’s museum and reached a deal.

“They are really dedicated to putting on program’s for the kids,” Ahern said.