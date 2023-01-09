Cape Cod Climate Ambassador Program Extends Deadline

HYANNIS – The application deadline for the Cape Cod Climate Ambassador program has been extended.

Local high school students are encouraged to apply through the Cape Cod Commission to be considered for the five-month program.

Each student will have the chance to demonstrate their knowledge with a small project that shows how young people can impact climate change in their community.

Climate ambassadors will meet from January through May on Tuesday afternoons from 4:30pm to 6pm. Some meetings will be held in-person in Barnstable while others will take place virtually.

Applications are due by Thursday, January 12. Visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website to apply.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter