Cape Cod Cold-Stunned Turtles Sent to Texas For Treatment

BARNSTABLE – Sea turtles found cold-stunned along Cape Cod’s bay-side beaches were recently passengers on the largest sea turtle transport flight to Texas by Turtles Fly Too.

One-hundred-twenty sea turtles made up the passenger list, collected from the Cape’s shores over the recent weeks and sent to seven Texas facilities to receive treatment, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.

This year, over 500 cold-stunned sea turtles have washed up on shores, the vast majority of which were endangered Kemp’s ridleys sea turtles.

“We’ve already transported more than 200 turtles out of the state, so we are running out of options for long-term care. The Texas rehabilitation facilities have generously offered their assistance, which is a huge help to us. This transport was one of the largest ever,” said Kate Sampson, NOAA Fisheries sea turtle stranding and disentanglement coordinator for the Greater Atlantic Region in a statement.

Upon arrival, the turtles received a physical exam and are doing well, said NOAA Fisheries.

The turtles are expected to be released into the Gulf of Mexico as soon as they are healthy enough.

The cold-stun season for turtles traditionally lasts until late December or early January, during which time steadily cooling bay waters drive the animals into a coma-like state where winds then wash them ashore.

Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary urges residents who find these turtles to cover them in seaweed or thatch and contact the Sanctuary so they can come and collect the animal.