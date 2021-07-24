Cape Cod Commission Approves Climate Action Plan

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has approved a climate action plan that will span the entire Cape region.

The Cape Cod Climate Action Plan aims to foster targeted action to address climate change in a measurable way, said the Commission.

The plan was developed using input gathered from a wide range of stakeholders sourced by the Commission, as well as analysis of the region’s greenhouse gas emissions, study of economic and fiscal impacts and legal and jurisdictional analysis.

The plan will target the region’s highest greenhouse-gas emitting sectors: transportation and energy.

“The Commission was challenged to provide a meaningful plan for our region to address both the causes and effects of climate change,” said Executive Director Kristy Senatori in a statement.

“The plan approved meets that challenge, offering multiple paths forward to address the effects already felt and reduce those yet to come.”

Some strategies outlined by the plan include reducing energy consumption and building net-zero energy buildings; promoting efficient land-use policies; generating power from clean energy sources and reducing vehicle miles travelled and low-carbon transport options.

The plan also calls for accelerating the electrification of the transportation system as well as reducing emissions through carbon storage.

The full action plan can be found here.