Cape Cod Commission Highlights Equity Amid Internet Access Talks

HYANNIS – An official from the Cape Cod Commission highlighted the importance of equity in upcoming decisions concerning broadband infrastructure at a recent county meeting.

Deputy Director Erin Perry spoke at the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Standing Committee on Telecommunications and Energy meeting last week.

She said the commission believes initiatives to improve internet access on the Cape need to be equitable.

“The lack of access to that reliable and affordable broadband, it’s an impediment for people accessing health services, finding employment, and overall generally being connected to the world,” she said.

Perry said the Cape Cod Commission is currently working to develop a Request for Proposals to gather data to figure out internet needs for the region.

The reports would assess current network availability on the Cape and analyze gaps in both technology and access.

Perry outlined how the Cape Cod Commission believes collecting this information will be valuable for a variety of reasons.

“This initial analysis is something that we’re hopeful will be able to establish that baseline of information for those important conversations that certainly need to follow and also a baseline of information for thinking about where those critical investments will need to be made into the future,” Perry said.

Once completed, the reports would include recommendations on network upgrades and details about potential funding opportunities.

When asked by the delegates committee if the RFP project had a timeline, Perry said the scope of work is prepared but the commission is still looking for funding.

The deputy director went on to say the commission will build on existing collaborations by sharing the data they gather with other organizations.

Representatives from Open Cape and Comcast were also in attendance at the meeting.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter