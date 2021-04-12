Cape Cod Commission Introduces Series To Help Businesses

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Commission has announced its second round of its COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency series.
The webinar series is an initiative produced to support business owners struggling through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series covers several different business types over the span of five presentations.
April 26th at 3 p.m. Food Service and Restaurant Businesses
April 28th at 3 p.m. Retail and Product Based Businesses
April 29th at 6 p.m. Accommodation Businesses
May 3rd at 4 p.m. Arts, Culture and Recreation
May 4th at 3 p.m. Service Based Businesses
The workshops are funded by the CARES Act grant and is free for business owners.
Interested business owners can sign up HERE