Cape Cod Commission Introduces Series To Help Businesses

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Commission has announced its second round of its COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency series.

The webinar series is an initiative produced to support business owners struggling through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series covers several different business types over the span of five presentations.

April 26th at 3 p.m. Food Service and Restaurant Businesses

April 28th at 3 p.m. Retail and Product Based Businesses

April 29th at 6 p.m. Accommodation Businesses

May 3rd at 4 p.m. Arts, Culture and Recreation

May 4th at 3 p.m. Service Based Businesses

The workshops are funded by the CARES Act grant and is free for business owners.

Interested business owners can sign up HERE