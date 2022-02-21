Cape Cod Commission Launches Website To Act As Local Data Resource

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission is launching “Data Cape Cod”, an interactive website providing an accessible data resource about the region’s economy.

Originally created to provide local data to aid in the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the site has evolved to include more information such as year-round and seasonal population data, real estate and home values, income and employment statistics, and small business information.

The commission hopes that the website, which includes over 20 interactive dashboards and search tools, will make complex data and regional trends available for local residents, towns and organizations in their decision making.

“The Commission serves as a critical resource for data and information to help communities better understand changes in the Cape’s economy, population, and housing market,” said Kristy Senatori, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Commission.

“We look forward to sharing this new data site to increase access to information, analysis, and decision support tools in our region.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter