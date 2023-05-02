Cape Cod Commission Opens Housing Survey

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is now accepting responses to a survey meant to supplement their strategy to boost housing across the region.

The Cape Cod Regional Housing Strategy will look to address issues like housing supply, availability, and affordability.

Projects related to developments such as duplexes and multi-family homes may be on the horizon locally as a way to alleviate challenges.

Residents are invited to provide their preferences on housing development and redevelopment through the online survey. Feedback will be utilized in the development of the plan.

The survey can be found by clicking here.