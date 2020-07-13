Cape Cod Commission Plans Waste Disposal Studies

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has developed a plan to examine cost reduction opportunities for solid waste disposal in the region.

In order to fight a decrease in disposal options and recycling capacity as well associated rises in costs, the Cape Cod Commission is partnering with the Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment to find one or more consultants to conduct the studies.

One study will examine traditional and innovative methods to reduce, reuse, re-purpose and market waste materials, while another will examine transportation and disposal options for the waste that cannot be repurposed and needs to be brought to a landfill or incinerated.

The study will examine both innovative disposal options on Cape Cod as well as traditional options for out-of-state disposal.

The plan seeks to leverage the Town of Bourne Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility, the Town of Yarmouth Energy Park, the Upper Cape Regional Transfer Station, and Joint Base Cape Cod.

Ways to possibly transport waste include truck and rail haul.

The next step for the plan is to draft bid documents with interested local officials, secure funding, and go out to bid.

According to the Commission, the consulting work will be awarded to the most qualified and cost-effective proposals.