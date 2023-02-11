You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cod Commission Receives $240,000 for Road Safety

February 11, 2023

HYANNIS – A $240,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Cape Cod Commission to support roadway planning to improve safety. 

The commission reports that fifteen people died in motor vehicle crashes on Cape Cod roads in 2022, indicating the need for safer roads. 

With the money, the commission plans to conduct an analysis of crash causes, especially those involving pedestrians. 

The commission emphasized low-cost, high-impact strategies like expanding bike light distribution, updating signal equipment, and improving infrastructure at key locations. 

“Regional collaboration is critical to improving transportation safety on Cape Cod,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori in a statement.

“We are pleased to receive this federal funding support for the Regional Safety Action Plan that will benefit all fifteen Cape communities.” 

