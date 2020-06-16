Cape Cod Commission Recommends Mashpee Rotary Retrofitting

MASHPEE – The Cape Cod Commission recently finished conducting a year long study of the Mashpee Rotary and surrounding areas.

After reaching out to the public and compiling data, the commission released short term and long term suggestions.

Colleen Medeiros with the Cape Cod Commission said the suggestions include a “rotary retrofit.” This entails the installation of new signs and paint markings in order to clarify how operators should proceed through the rotary.

A lack of access for pedestrians and bicyclists was also highlighted.

“So we want to recommend to install a shared use path around the rotary, to help people get in and around this large intersection,” Medeiros said.

While the character of the rotary was often praised in the study, Medeiros said that many complained about congestion and confusion within the area.

As the Massachusetts Department of Transportation owns the rotary, the commission and town of Mashpee are looking to initiate a project with the state.

“Once that is initiated and MassDOT is in agreement, it will go through a design process, which will have another component of public outreach to make sure everyone’s on board,” Medeiros said.

Medeiros said the proposal is not a major project, and should be an affordable alternative.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.