Cape Cod Commission Seeking Proposals For Recovery and Resiliency Projects

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission, on behalf of the Barnstable County Commissioners and the Barnstable County Economic Development Council, is seeking proposals from local or regional governmental or nonprofit agencies for projects that support recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately $150,000 is allocated for grants up to $25,000 in fiscal year 2021.

Projects proposed should address a documented impact of the pandemic and align with and support implementation of the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

Demographics and economic data for Cape Cod towns, non-profit organizations, and businesses recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 are available through the Cape Cod COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Proposals must demonstrate consistency with one or more of the CEDS Action Plan initiatives including local business development, blue economy sector development, comprehensive and activity center planning, housing access and affordability, climate change innovation, regional infrastructure planning, transportation and air quality improvement, infrastructure development, and infrastructure funding.

All proposals will be evaluated by the Barnstable County Economic Development Council, who will make recommendations for funding to the Barnstable County Commissioners.

Awards are anticipated to be made in August.

The request for proposals are available here.