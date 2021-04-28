You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Commission Seeks Public Feedback on Climate Action Plan

Cape Cod Commission Seeks Public Feedback on Climate Action Plan

April 28, 2021

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission has put together a climate action plan and is seeking public feedback on the proposal.

Public comments are open until May 24, and can be submitted through email, by phone, or in writing to the Cape Cod Commission.

Greenhouse gas emissions of the area, an economic and fiscal impact analysis of the area, and a legal and policy analysis helped to shape the climate action plan.

They have a number of goals such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage.

Net zero energy building is one of the long-term goals of the plan.

Clean and renewable energy options and their implementation throughout the Cape will be explored through the plan.

They hope to increase the amount of electric vehicles on the road and make transportation methods more electric overall.

To contact the Cape Cod Commission, email climate@capecodcommission.org. Written letters should be sent to the Cape Cod Commission, P.O. Box 226, 3225 Main Street, Barnstable MA 02630. Phone comments should be directed to 508-744-1271.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

