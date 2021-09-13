Cape Cod Commission To Hold Funding Opportunity Webinars

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission will host informational webinars regarding funding opportunities from the American Rescue Plan Act on Thursday, September 16 at 1 pm and Tuesday, September 21 at 3:30 pm.

The U.S. Economic Development Agency was allocated $3 billion in supplemental funding as part of the ARPA to aid communities recovering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and help build resilience to future economic turmoil.

The Cape Cod Commission has invited potential applicants from throughout the region to learn more about the funding opportunities, which the EDA has structured through six challenges.

The challenges include the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the Good Jobs Challenge, the Economic Adjustment Assistance Challenge, the Indigenous Communities Challenge, the Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Challenge, and the Statewide Planning, Research and Networks Challenge.

Commission staff will provide program summaries at each webinar, giving participants the chance to ask questions regarding program details and share project ideas with staff and other attendees, creating opportunities for collaborative partnerships in the region.

Those interested can register for the Thursday, September 16 webinar by clicking here, or register for the Tuesday, September 21 webinar by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter