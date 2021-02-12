You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Commission to Host Virus Workshop Series

Cape Cod Commission to Host Virus Workshop Series

February 12, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission will be hosting a workshop series related to recovery and resilience for local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners will be able to tell of their experiences regarding challenges and strategies related to the virus outbreak. Topics related to economic recovery will also be shared.

The virtual program, funded by a grant from the federal CARES Act, will begin on February 18 at 3 p.m.

Space is limited for Cape Cod business owners. To learn how to register, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 