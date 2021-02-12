Cape Cod Commission to Host Virus Workshop Series

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission will be hosting a workshop series related to recovery and resilience for local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners will be able to tell of their experiences regarding challenges and strategies related to the virus outbreak. Topics related to economic recovery will also be shared.

The virtual program, funded by a grant from the federal CARES Act, will begin on February 18 at 3 p.m.

Space is limited for Cape Cod business owners. To learn how to register, click here.