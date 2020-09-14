Cape Cod Commission Tracking Unemployment Numbers Amid Pandemic

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is analyzing local unemployment claims data in order to better understand the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Cape Cod and Islands region.

Their unemployment dashboard utilizes data from both monthly average unemployment and weekly continued unemployment claims.

Both datasets are by town and industry.

According to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Barnstable County had a 21.5 percent unemployment rate in April, compared to 5.3 percent in March.

The increase coincides with the implementation of the state’s stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The region’s top five employment sectors – Health Care and Social Assistance, Accommodation and Food Service, Retail, Educational Services, and Construction – had unemployment claims increase tenfold in May when compared to the same time last year.

According to the Cape Cod Commission, Accommodation and Food Service was the industry that had the highest number of continuing unemployment claims, followed by Retail and Health Care and Social Assistance.

The Cape Cod Commission’s unemployment dashboard can be found here.