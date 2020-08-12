HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission is working with regional partners including the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and the Town of Nantucket to soon begin a study of internet access and gaps in cell phone coverage on Cape Cod and the Islands.

“Broadband is an increasingly essential component of our regional infrastructure,” said Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

“Critical access and equity concerns have been exposed by the pandemic with so many people working, learning, and teaching from home. These resources will allow us to expedite a plan to address those concerns.”

Funding for the study is included in a bond bill recently passed by the Massachusetts Senate.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr proposed three amendments to “An Act Financing the general governmental infrastructure of the Commonwealth,” which includes $400,000 for the Cape Cod Commission to study internet access and cell phone coverage gaps.

“COVID-19 is an accelerant to virtually every trend in the modern economy – including the widespread adoption of telecommunications technology to conduct essential errands, business, schooling, and socializing,” said Cyr.

“These appropriations help ensure that rural communities aren’t left behind as the pandemic takes more life online.”

The Massachusetts State Senate unanimously passed the bill last month.

As this is a bond authorization, it requires approval by the state.