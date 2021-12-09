You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Commission Seeking Climate Ambassador Applications

Cape Cod Commission Seeking Climate Ambassador Applications

December 9, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Applications for the Cape Cod Commission’s Climate Ambassador Program will close on Monday, December 13.

Cape and Islands students in grades nine through 12 are invited by the organization to apply to join the program, which aims to educate Cape Codders about climate change’s impacts and encourage them to proactively bring change to their communities.

Seven virtual meetings on Tuesday afternoons will be held beginning in January.

References from a teacher or guidance councilor are required with the application. For more information, visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website by clicking here.

