Cape Cod Community College Closing Campus Until April 13

WEST BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Community College is closing their West Barnstable campus to the public until April 13.

Non-essential staff will be moving to a remote workforce and all previously scheduled courses, which were moved to an online, remote learning format last week, will continue to run as scheduled, starting March 23.

The College will remain staffed by essential personnel on-site, with all other employees set to work remotely for the time being.

All other college locations – including the Hyannis Center, Funeral Service at Bridgewater State University, and the Aviation Maintenance Technician program at Plymouth Municipal Airport – will be moving to online, remote learning.

Services on campus that are affected include:

The Wilkens Family Dental Hygiene Clinic (closed until at least April 7)

Tilden Arts Center events (previously scheduled events are currently suspended)

The Children’s College (closed)

Academy for Lifelong Learning (closed for the semester)

Family Pantry of Cape Cod (current hours apply this week, but supplies will not be replenished. The Family Pantry’s main location in Harwich remains open)

College Bookstore (closed as long as the campus is closed)

Cape Cod Café (closed as long as the campus is closed)

Students, faculty, and staff will be working remotely until the April 13 review date, at which point the College will re-evaluate the status of COVID-19 and its impact on the community.