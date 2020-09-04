You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Community College Launches Funding Campaign for STEM Building

Cape Cod Community College Launches Funding Campaign for STEM Building

September 4, 2020

Photo courtesy of Cape Cod Community College

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Future is Now Capital Campaign has been publicly launched by Cape Cod Community College to help fund their new STEM building.

The Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center has received $25 million in funding from Governor Charlie Baker and state bonds, and the college has raised 72% of their fundraising goal of $10 million.

The college wants the building to be a hub of skill and job development. The school is aiming for the site to open for occupancy in late 2022. In the meantime, more information on the campaign can be found by clicking here.

